Dr. Amir Rad, MD

Nuclear Medicine
1.5 (5)
Dr. Amir Rad, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Dr. Rad works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Palmdale, CA and San Diego, CA.

  1. 1
    Nuclear Medicine Associates Inc
    300 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-5870
  2. 2
    Long Beach Medical Center
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-1550
  3. 3
    South Valley Health Center
    38350 40th St E, Palmdale, CA 93552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 225-3001
  4. 4
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 926-8273

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Rosacea
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710262472
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Rad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rad, there are benefits to both methods.

