Dr. Amir Rad, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Rad, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Rad works at
Locations
Nuclear Medicine Associates Inc300 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-5870
Long Beach Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1550
South Valley Health Center38350 40th St E, Palmdale, CA 93552 Directions (661) 225-3001
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (800) 926-8273
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amir Rad, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1710262472
Education & Certifications
- Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Rad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rad speaks Arabic.
