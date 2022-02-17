Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Karachi and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amir Z. Qureshi, M.D.4275 Burnham Ave Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (888) 365-0764Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Appointment was promptly given. Doc had previous health info to move forward with all pertinent questions to support the treatment.
About Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1972538247
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke/Roosevelt Hospital
- St. Luke/Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.