Overview

Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Qureshi works at Arkansas Spine & Pain in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR and White Hall, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.