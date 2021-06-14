Dr. Amir Noorani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Noorani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Noorani, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.
Dr. Noorani works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates4746 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 375-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noorani?
My husband and I were patients of Dr. Noorani, he treated my husband from about 1996 until his death in 2009 and I saw him from 1996 and 2016. I moved to California in mid 2016. He is one of the best doctors that I have ever seen. He listens and explains everything in plain English. He is patient with you, so you feel that you are in good hands. He really cares for his patients. His Office staff was always very nice and helpful to my husband and myself.
About Dr. Amir Noorani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1710979364
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorani works at
Dr. Noorani has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noorani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.