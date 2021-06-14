See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Amir Noorani, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Noorani, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.

Dr. Noorani works at Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates
    4746 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 375-7788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 14, 2021
    My husband and I were patients of Dr. Noorani, he treated my husband from about 1996 until his death in 2009 and I saw him from 1996 and 2016. I moved to California in mid 2016. He is one of the best doctors that I have ever seen. He listens and explains everything in plain English. He is patient with you, so you feel that you are in good hands. He really cares for his patients. His Office staff was always very nice and helpful to my husband and myself.
    Donna L Owens — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Amir Noorani, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710979364
    Education & Certifications

    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Noorani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noorani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noorani works at Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Noorani’s profile.

    Dr. Noorani has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noorani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

