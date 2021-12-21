Dr. Mortazavientesab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA.
Dr. Mortazavientesab works at
Locations
Eisenhower Health Center at North Palm Desert78120 WILDCAT DR, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 340-2682Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Walgreens #1553939000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 114, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-5257
- 3 31 E MacArthur Cres Ste 106A, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (949) 568-7544
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amir Mortazavientesab is very thorough. He was the first doctor to tell me I had tested as pre diabetic way back in 2018. Also, that I had only had one shingles shot, and needed a second.
About Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073052791
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortazavientesab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mortazavientesab works at
