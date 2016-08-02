Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortazavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD
Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Osu Health System Neurosurgery300 W 10th Ave Fl 1, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8619
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is the best and save my life.
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortazavi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortazavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortazavi has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mortazavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mortazavi speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.
