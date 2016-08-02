Overview

Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Mortazavi works at Osu Health System Neurosurgery in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.