Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Mortazavi works at Osu Health System Neurosurgery in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Osu Health System Neurosurgery
    300 W 10th Ave Fl 1, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8619

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2016
    He is the best and save my life.
    Somchanh Opma in Reynoldsburg, OH — Aug 02, 2016
    About Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1124036181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Mortazavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortazavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mortazavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mortazavi works at Osu Health System Neurosurgery in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mortazavi’s profile.

    Dr. Mortazavi has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mortazavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortazavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortazavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

