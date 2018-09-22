Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moazzez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Science/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Moazzez works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moazzez?
Dr. Moazzez performed my gastric-bypass surgery a year ago, and I've lost 145 pounds: almost 100% of my excess weight. I never imagined I'd be here so soon. I got here thanks to his and his team's support. I have anecdotes - about the front office staff, nurse practitioner, nutritionist, exercise physiologist, counselor and Dr. Moazzez - all going beyond the call of duty to help me along this not-so-easy path. This is a very busy practice and, yet, they're always there in extraordinary ways.
About Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1619963139
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Finch University Of Health Science/Chicago Medical School
- University of Maryland, College Park
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moazzez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moazzez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moazzez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moazzez works at
Dr. Moazzez speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moazzez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moazzez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moazzez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moazzez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.