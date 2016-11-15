See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Amir Memon, MD

Nephrology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Memon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College|University of Sind / Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Memon works at Primary Care Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Kidney Associates
    1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste F1, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3906
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    North Houston Kidney Associates
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 290, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3780
  3. 3
    North Houston Kidney Associates
    888 Graham Dr Ste 200, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Nov 15, 2016
    Great doctor
    Amy in Tomball, TX — Nov 15, 2016
