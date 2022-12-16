See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Northridge, CA
Dr. Amir Mehran, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (153)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Mehran, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mehran works at University Bariatrics in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    University Bariatrics, Northridge
    18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 220, Northridge, CA 91325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain

Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Hernia
Acute Appendicitis
Acute Cholecystitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis
Chronic Appendicitis
Colonic Volvulus
Diverticulitis
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Banding
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
Generalized Obesity
Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Cancer
Intussusception
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Metabolic Disorders
Metabolic Syndrome
Perianal Abscess
Perirectal Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Traumatic Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I found Dr. Mehran to be professional, knowledgeable, and an expert in his field. His bedside manner is caring and when I had questions or concerns, he listened and responded in a meaningful and respectful way. Dr. Mehran and his staff followed my case carefully before, during and after surgery. They communicated with me, my other doctors, hospital staff and my insurance company to ensure everything went smoothly. At times I felt like I was his only patient lol. I highly recommend this doctor and his wonderful staff!
    Allyson T. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Amir Mehran, MD

    Specialties
    Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Persian
    NPI Number
    1154343242
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    St Barnabas Health Systems - Livingston
    Internship
    University Of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Mehran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehran is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mehran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehran works at University Bariatrics in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mehran's profile.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

