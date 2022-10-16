Overview

Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center and Mora Hospital.



Dr. Mehbod works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Cambridge, MN, Plymouth, MN and Northfield, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.