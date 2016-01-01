Dr. Amir Masoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Masoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Masoud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Masoud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Fl 1, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (475) 210-4727
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1262 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masoud?
About Dr. Amir Masoud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083878821
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masoud works at
Dr. Masoud has seen patients for Manometry, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masoud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.