Overview

Dr. Amir Malik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Army Med Colle and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Heart Center Of North Texas PA in Ft Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.