Dr. Amir Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Malik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Army Med Colle and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Heart Center of North Texas1017 12th Ave, Ft Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malik and his entire staff did an excellent job performing a TAVR procedure on my 90 year old father. As one might imagine we had many questions for Dr. Malik and his staff. They were all extremely knowledgeable and went to great lengths and to educate us on the entire process. A big shout out goes to Travis as well who coordinated the entire event which was no small feat. This is the way a doctors office should be operated. First class! If I could give them 10 stars I would.
About Dr. Amir Malik, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1568413417
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Army Med Colle
- Sir Syed
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks French and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.