Dr. Amir Makoui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Makoui, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 615 W Avenue Q Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 266-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had other Drs and misdiagnosed me, put me thru painful unnecessary tests. Dr Makoui gets straight to the issue. I owe this man my life! And I’m not a new patient. I have known him for over 15yrs. He has fixed what others have done to me. He will NOT perform unnecessary surgeries either. He actually cares about his patients and follows up. His office staff in Palmdale are just as caring.
About Dr. Amir Makoui, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053426700
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makoui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makoui has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Makoui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makoui.
