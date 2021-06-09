See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)|Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Mahajer works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Slrhc Faculty Practice
    425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    709 Alton Rd Ste 440, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1770829541
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)|Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahajer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahajer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahajer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

