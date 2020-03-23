Overview

Dr. Amir-Kianoosh Fallahi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Fallahi works at St Mary Mercy Hosp Radtn Onclgy in Livonia, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.