Dr. Amir Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Khan, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
University Neurosciences Institute45 E River Park Pl W Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 320-0530
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr operated my brain anaerysum99 with stenton27thsep 2015.he is very friendly and take care of his patient. He is a angle sent from God to me. I really thankful to dr and my god.now I am completely healthy.
About Dr. Amir Khan, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1588864805
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Neurology
Dr. Khan works at
