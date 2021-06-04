Dr. Amir Kaykha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaykha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Kaykha, MD
Dr. Amir Kaykha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Azad University School of Medicine - Tehran Medical Branch and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kaykha, Amir2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 401, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1604
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very satisfied with Dr Kaykha in hospital and at his office. He is careful and listens well.
About Dr. Amir Kaykha, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center Program
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center Program
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center Program
- Azad University School of Medicine - Tehran Medical Branch
Dr. Kaykha has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaykha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaykha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaykha.
