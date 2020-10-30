Overview

Dr. Amir Kashani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Kashani works at USC Roski Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.