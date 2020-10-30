Dr. Amir Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Kashani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Kashani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Kashani works at
Locations
-
1
USC Roski Eye Institute1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6335
-
2
Memorial City Cardiology Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 950, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-2928
-
3
Katy Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-2928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Katy Office1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 130, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-3401
-
5
Memorial City Office10496 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (281) 392-3401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kashani?
Great doctor. Listens to his patients and lacks the arrogance that so often accompanies a medical degree.
About Dr. Amir Kashani, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790938538
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U
- Rochester Genl Hosp-U Rochester
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashani works at
Dr. Kashani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashani speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.