Dr. Amir Karam, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Karam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Calif College Med Irvine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery11943 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 249-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt, Dr. Karam is the most talented and superior surgeon in the world. He is an absolute perfectionist in his skills and his bedside manner. He truly cares about every patient and their outcomes! After extensive researching and comparing Dr Karam to every top plastic surgeon in America, there was no doubt that he was the the best! My results far exceeded my expectations. His professionalism and attention to every detail made for a low stress, easy recovery and superior result! The support team he has assembled as his staff, seem excited and happy to be there as well as highly professional and caring. No detail was left undone and every question or concern was immediately answered which was very reassuring! Also, the Trifecta products I have started using are excellent and have taken all the guesswork out of my skincare routine for now and forever. I highly recommend them for everyone, especially if you want fabulous results and an very quick and easy daily minutes!
About Dr. Amir Karam, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1326079765
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Calif College Med Irvine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam speaks Persian.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
