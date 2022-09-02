See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Amir Karam, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (137)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Amir Karam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Calif College Med Irvine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Karam works at Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery
    11943 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 249-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Fat Grafting to the Face
Skin Aging
Deviated Septum
Fat Grafting to the Face
Skin Aging

Treatment frequency



Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amir Karam, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1326079765
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Irvine Med Center
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • Calif College Med Irvine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karam works at Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karam’s profile.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

