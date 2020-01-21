See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Amir Jamali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Amir Jamali, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amir Jamali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Tahoe Forest Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Jamali works at Joint Preservation Institute in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Oakland, CA and Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
4.8 (113)
View Profile
Dr. Ariana Demers, DO
Dr. Ariana Demers, DO
4.7 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
5.0 (205)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Preservation Institute, Walnut Creek Office
    100 N Wiget Ln Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 322-2908
  2. 2
    Melita N. Mooremd Inc.
    2825 J St Ste 440, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 492-2110
  3. 3
    Joint Preservation Institute-Oakland Office
    5700 Telegraph Ave # 100, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 253-0003
  4. 4
    UCSF Health
    3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 410, Berkeley, CA 94702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 985-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Tahoe Forest Hospital
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jamali?

    Jan 21, 2020
    Fifteen years ago I had both of my knees replaced by Dr Jamali. They were a bit more complex due to previous breaks just below the knees. As others have stated, he was very supportive and kind. He is also confident without being haughty as many Doctors I’ve dealt with. I just went for a check up, and everything is still great! No loosening, no wear of the meniscus, no pain. I am extremely grateful Dr Jamali was the surgeon I chose.
    — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amir Jamali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amir Jamali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jamali to family and friends

    Dr. Jamali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jamali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amir Jamali, MD.

    About Dr. Amir Jamali, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114917473
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Bern
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UC San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Jamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamali has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amir Jamali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.