Overview

Dr. Amir Jamali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Tahoe Forest Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Jamali works at Joint Preservation Institute in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Oakland, CA and Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.