Dr. Issa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir Issa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Issa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ.
Dr. Issa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Group46 Essex St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 984-0292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Issa?
This is the one doctor I look forward going to. Dr. Issa truly presents himself as a doctor who wants to help you rather than push you. I have suffered from poor circulation for so long. I no longer have pain after his treatment. I am very very comfortable discussing with him non medical topics as well. He is more of a friend at this point. Thank you for being the great doctor you are.
About Dr. Amir Issa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1386110799
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Issa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Issa works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.