Dr. Amir Issa, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Overview

Dr. Amir Issa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. 

Dr. Issa works at Riverside Pediatric Group in Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverside Medical Group
    46 Essex St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2022
    This is the one doctor I look forward going to. Dr. Issa truly presents himself as a doctor who wants to help you rather than push you. I have suffered from poor circulation for so long. I no longer have pain after his treatment. I am very very comfortable discussing with him non medical topics as well. He is more of a friend at this point. Thank you for being the great doctor you are.
    About Dr. Amir Issa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386110799
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Issa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Issa works at Riverside Pediatric Group in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Issa’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

