Overview

Dr. Amir Heydari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Heydari works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.