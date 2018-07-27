See All General Surgeons in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Amir Heydari, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Heydari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Heydari works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    260 E Congress Pkwy, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Center
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 220, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752
  3. 3
    Centegra Primary Care
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Amir Heydari, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417945437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Heydari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heydari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heydari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heydari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heydari has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heydari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Heydari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heydari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heydari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heydari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

