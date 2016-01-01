Dr. Amir Hassan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Hassan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Amir Hassan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Harrisburg, PA.
Dr. Hassan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colonial Dental Group4940 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 205-1890
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
About Dr. Amir Hassan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1871693424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.