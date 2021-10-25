Dr. Amir Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Hassan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Amir Hassan MD11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 922-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Amir Hassan is a very caring and knowledgeable physician he is my husbands doctor and we have been with him for a number of years. I would recommend him with out any hesitation at all. The office staff is very helpful and easy to work with.
About Dr. Amir Hassan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548357312
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Wilson Meml Hosp
- Wilson Meml Hosp
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
