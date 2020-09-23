Dr. Amir Harari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Harari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amir Harari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 266-8463
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Chandler, AZ924 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (602) 266-8463
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After completely unexpected tests for neuropathy by another specialist doctor, I was told I had a large nodule on my thyroid. My own internet search indicated that Dr. Harari would be my best choice. This physician has decades of experi- ence with thyroid issues. I can wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Harari to people who may need treatment in this specialty field. Disregard the various negative reviews offered up by past patients : I experienced nothing but the very best of care and professionalism with friendly front desk staff and medical assistants during 2 appointments, both in Chandler and Scottsdale.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Hospital
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Uc Berkeley
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Harari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harari has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harari speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Harari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.