Dr. Amir Harari, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (59)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Harari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Harari works at Endocrinology Associates, PA in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ
    9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-8463
    Endocrinology Associates, PA, Chandler, AZ
    924 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-8463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoparathyroidism
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 23, 2020
    After completely unexpected tests for neuropathy by another specialist doctor, I was told I had a large nodule on my thyroid. My own internet search indicated that Dr. Harari would be my best choice. This physician has decades of experi- ence with thyroid issues. I can wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Harari to people who may need treatment in this specialty field. Disregard the various negative reviews offered up by past patients : I experienced nothing but the very best of care and professionalism with friendly front desk staff and medical assistants during 2 appointments, both in Chandler and Scottsdale.
    John R. Baumgartner — Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Amir Harari, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578537353
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Naval Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Harari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harari has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Harari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

