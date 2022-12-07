Dr. Amir Haghighat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haghighat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Haghighat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amir Haghighat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Haghighat works at
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
About 7 years ago I could only walk about 5 blocks before my left leg would cramp up from blockages. He cleaned it out and it is still working fine. Recently, right leg blockages were causing discomfort, especially when playing pickleball. It was more extensive than expected and very blocked from top to bottom. Dr Haghighat and his crew worked 4 hours until 8pm cleaning it out and putting in 3 stents. I was so thankful for them and I can now feel my toes and am back playing a mean game of pickleball and I'm 80 years old. During my post op appointment he was very thorough in his explanations and answered all my questions. I am very thankful to have him as my doctor.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235197518
- Oschner Clinic
- Emory University School Of Med
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Amherst College
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Haghighat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haghighat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haghighat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haghighat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haghighat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haghighat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haghighat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.