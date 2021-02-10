Overview

Dr. Amir Guirguis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Guirguis works at Advent Health in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.