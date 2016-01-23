See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Encino, CA
Dr. M Amir Friedman, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. M Amir Friedman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Amir Friedman works at Sati Welllness LLC in Encino, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sati Welllness LLC
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 712, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 251-3617
  2. 2
    Allmed Medical Center
    701 Howe Ave Ste C3, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 518-0888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2016
    Was very good the doctor is very nice
    Eddie in Cathedral city — Jan 23, 2016
    Photo: Dr. M Amir Friedman, MD
    About Dr. M Amir Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689662041
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Amir Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amir Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amir Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

