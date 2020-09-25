See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fazeli works at The Women's Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Ocoee, FL, Oviedo, FL, Clermont, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hunters Creek
    3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502
  2. 2
    Women's Center of Orlando LLC
    1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502
  3. 3
    Jeffrey H Feld, M.d. PA
    10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502
  4. 4
    Geri. Psych. Group LLC
    2572 W State Road 426, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502
  5. 5
    Andrew D. Karen, MD
    1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 241-7275
  6. 6
    Womens Center of Orlando Llcthe
    2916 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 857-2502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2020
    Fazeli has always been caring and just all around amazing when it came to my pregnancy. He delivered my son via c section and it was a great experience. I highly recommend him.
    Courtney — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558646877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazeli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

