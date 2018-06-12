Overview

Dr. Amir Fahmy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Fahmy works at PALM BEACH GARDENS MEDICAL CENTER in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.