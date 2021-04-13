See All Neurosurgeons in Manhasset, NY
Neurosurgery
4.5 (14)
23 years of experience
Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Dehdashti works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Brain Surgery
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr. Dehdashti is an Excellent NeuroSurgeon. No discomfort or pain after Surgery in the Surgical Site. Healing went well. Can hardly see the scar. Very Grateful for him
    Robin R — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063650380
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dehdashti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehdashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dehdashti works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dehdashti’s profile.

    Dr. Dehdashti has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehdashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehdashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehdashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehdashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehdashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

