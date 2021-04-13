Overview

Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Dehdashti works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.