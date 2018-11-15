Overview

Dr. Amir Dawoud, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Dawoud works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.