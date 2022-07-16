Overview

Dr. Amir Damadi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Damadi works at Providence Colorectal in Southfield, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI, Livonia, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.