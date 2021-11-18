Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Umdnjinstitute of Ophthalmology & Visual Science90 Bergen St Ste 6100, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2108
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 992-8000MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Marano Eye Care200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7703
Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center349 E Northfield Rd Ste 120, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have suffered multiple eye issues and needed cataract surgery since COVID began. My eye pressure was also becoming difficult to control so an experienced specialist was important. After having to wait so long, I wanted someone who understood my various conditions and had a clear direction for resolving them. Dr Cohen was refreshing in that he listened, explained his approach and possible alternatives if necessary. I am very pleased with the results. It turned out my cataract was very large so the surgery was more complex that anyone predicted. I had fully restored vision the next day. After2 years of deteriorating sight his skillful care made it possible to get back to a more normal and enjoyable life. So for non-routine, complicated cases, he is a good person for a consultation.
About Dr. Amir Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1841487220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Goniotomy, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.