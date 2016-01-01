Dr. Bista accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir Bista, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Bista, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Bista works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bista?
About Dr. Amir Bista, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1427466655
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bista works at
Dr. Bista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.