Dr. Amir Baluch, MD

Dermatology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Baluch, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Baluch works at METROPOLITAN ANESTHESIA CONSULTANTS LLP in Dallas, TX with other offices in Colleyville, TX, Lewisville, TX and Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Anesthesia Consultants Llp
    3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75219 (214) 252-3535
    Juvia Med Spa
    4620 Colleyville Blvd Ste 102, Colleyville, TX 76034 (817) 427-3700
    Medical City Lewisville
    500 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057 (972) 420-1000
    Trinity Park Surgery Center
    3501 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 (682) 323-7553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Basal Cell Carcinoma
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 25, 2022
    Amir Baluch was great and kind and he listened to every word I said he was very sympathetic and he lets you know what the process is from the beginning to the end this facility showed that they really cared thank you
    Eric — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Amir Baluch, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1497957476
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Baluch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baluch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baluch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baluch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baluch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baluch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baluch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baluch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

