Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Bajoghli works at Skin And Laser Surgery Center in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.