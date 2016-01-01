Dr. Azer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir Azer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amir Azer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Azer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Your Total Foot Care Specialist PA1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 140, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 395-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azer?
About Dr. Amir Azer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922448091
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azer works at
Dr. Azer speaks Spanish.
Dr. Azer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.