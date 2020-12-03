Dr. Amir Azeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Azeem, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Azeem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Azeem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Rhythm Specialists, PA19255 Park Row Ste 205, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 347-3995Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azeem?
I saw Dr. Azeem as an inpatient in the hospital and I was very impressed with the amount of time he took to explain what he thought was going on with me and how to approach the treatment plan. I saw him in his office yesterday and there was minimal wait time and he again took his time to educate me on my condition, explain the treatment, and answer all of my questions.
About Dr. Amir Azeem, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1265526339
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dow Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azeem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azeem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azeem works at
Dr. Azeem has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azeem speaks Hindi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.