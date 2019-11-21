Dr. Amir Azadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Azadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Azadi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Oncology Associates2222 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
With his guidance and chosen methods to treat my rare tumor we are seeing it shrink and start to die from the inside .. super happy with Dr Azadi.. very personable
About Dr. Amir Azadi, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology/Hematology, University of Louisville
- Banner University Medical Center
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azadi has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.