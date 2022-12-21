Dr. Amir Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Awad, MD
Dr. Amir Awad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Gastro Florida Westchase11912 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 920-8882
Gastro Florida Lutz4695 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 920-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The doctor explained what to expect and his office gave me all the necessary instructions. I went to the colonoscopy center and everything went swimmingly. The follow up with Dr Awad was as I had expected due to my initial consultation with him. He went over my results, answered all my questions and left me quite at ease with the whole process. Great doctor!
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Arabic
- Bronx-Lebanon Albert Einstein
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awad speaks Arabic, Arabic and Arabic.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.