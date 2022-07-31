See All Podiatrists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Amir Assili, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Assili, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Assili works at Shady Grove Podiatry in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shady Grove Ambulatory Surgery Centerllc
    16220 Frederick Rd Ste 427, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 948-2995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amir Assili, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164448825
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Assili, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Assili works at Shady Grove Podiatry in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Assili’s profile.

    Dr. Assili has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Assili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

