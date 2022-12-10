Overview

Dr. Amir Aryaie, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Aryaie works at BMI Surgical Institute in Roswell, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.