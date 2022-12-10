See All Alternative Care in Roswell, GA
Overview

Dr. Amir Aryaie, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Aryaie works at BMI Surgical Institute in Roswell, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)
    1105 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 626-0909
    Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)
    1800 Tree Ln Ste 280, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 626-0909
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)
    3400A Old Milton Pkwy Ste 210, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 626-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
  • Piedmont Hospital

Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowel Obstruction Repair Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Artery Stenosis from Compression by Median Arcuate Ligament of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Assisted Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Resection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Therapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Heller Myotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Resolution Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralyzed Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Mass Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Alliant Health Plans
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 296 ratings
    Dec 10, 2022
    He's very understanding, nice. He listens to what your goals are and explain the step to get you there.
    M. B. — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Amir Aryaie, MD

    Integrative Medicine
    12 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1780984658
    Fellowship
    Residency
    The Jewish Hosp Cincinnati affiliate of University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    Ross University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
