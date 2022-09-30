Overview

Dr. Amir Alizadeh-Khosroshahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Alizadeh-Khosroshahi works at Mohammed Abiri MD Inc in Cranston, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.