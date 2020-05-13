Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Alavi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alavi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
U S Anesthesia Partners of Texas4323 N Josey Ln Ste 107, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 315-7127
-
2
Dr. Amir Alavi6045 Alma Rd Ste 305, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 386-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alavi?
Dr. Alavi has been my doctor for almost 8 yrs, and I would NEVER choose to see anyone else. I have dealt with chronic pain issues , since I was a teenager and now I am 52. He is the 1st doctor to really listen to my issues and give me ALL options to help relieve my pain and give me a better quality of life! He truly cares for his patients and it’s not about just giving out prescriptions, like so many other doctors I have seen over the past 35-+yrs: When needed, he thinks out of the box, to find the best procedures, therapies, medications (if YOU choose) and goes above and beyond to make sure his patients get the care they deserve and need. Some people have claimed that phone calls are never returned, and that is just NOT the case. Yes, sometimes it is difficult to get the phone answered, because of the many patients in the office, who need them & deserve to get the time reserved for them by appointment, but I have ALWAYS received a call back, when I have left a message!! He’s the BEST!
About Dr. Amir Alavi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619991296
Education & Certifications
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi works at
Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.