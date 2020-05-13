See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Amir Alavi, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alavi works at U S Anesthesia Partners of Texas in Carrollton, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U S Anesthesia Partners of Texas
    4323 N Josey Ln Ste 107, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 315-7127
  2. 2
    Dr. Amir Alavi
    6045 Alma Rd Ste 305, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 386-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 13, 2020
    Dr. Alavi has been my doctor for almost 8 yrs, and I would NEVER choose to see anyone else. I have dealt with chronic pain issues , since I was a teenager and now I am 52. He is the 1st doctor to really listen to my issues and give me ALL options to help relieve my pain and give me a better quality of life! He truly cares for his patients and it’s not about just giving out prescriptions, like so many other doctors I have seen over the past 35-+yrs: When needed, he thinks out of the box, to find the best procedures, therapies, medications (if YOU choose) and goes above and beyond to make sure his patients get the care they deserve and need. Some people have claimed that phone calls are never returned, and that is just NOT the case. Yes, sometimes it is difficult to get the phone answered, because of the many patients in the office, who need them & deserve to get the time reserved for them by appointment, but I have ALWAYS received a call back, when I have left a message!! He’s the BEST!
    Spring B. — May 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Amir Alavi, DO
    About Dr. Amir Alavi, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619991296
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.