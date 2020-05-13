Overview

Dr. Amir Alavi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alavi works at U S Anesthesia Partners of Texas in Carrollton, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.