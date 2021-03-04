Overview

Dr. Amir Ajar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ajar works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ENT in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.