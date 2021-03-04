Dr. Amir Ajar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Ajar, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Ajar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Japanese Performers Inc3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 308, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-8787
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 303-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ajar gets my 5 stars. From the moment I stepped into the office until the moment I left,i was totally amazed by his exceptional work ethics and comprehensive evaluation. I highly recommend him for your ENT needs.
About Dr. Amir Ajar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.