Dr. Amir Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Agha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Agha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Jackson Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Agha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Arthritis Institute2401 State Ave Ste 100, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 399-3543
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Jackson Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agha?
Dr. Amir Agha is amazing! I have been visiting his Panama City facility for arthritis issues for the past 8 months. He is thorough in his evaluation. He listens to issues and concerns very patiently and answers them. He follows up about the treatment periodically. Ordering prescription refills has been easy as well. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Agha to anyone! Thank you for your services, Dr. Agha!
About Dr. Amir Agha, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1831381789
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agha works at
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.