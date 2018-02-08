Overview

Dr. Amir Abolhoda, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Abolhoda works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.