Dr. Amir Abolhoda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Abolhoda, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Abolhoda works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach2891 Long Beach Blvd Ste 165, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3628
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but praise for Dr.Abolhoda. I was referred to the doctor by 3 different friends of mine. And they had nothing but positive things to say about him. I Consulted with him 6 months ago for Severe Aortic stenosis. And here i am 4 months post op. I highly recommend. .
About Dr. Amir Abolhoda, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891875951
Education & Certifications
- Mem Sloan Kettering Can Ctr|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- U Hosp-Undmj
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
