Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Abdul-Jabbar works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute - Spine Program in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swedish Neurosurgery
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 313-7077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801155767
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Abdul-Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Jabbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Jabbar works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute - Spine Program in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Abdul-Jabbar’s profile.

    Dr. Abdul-Jabbar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Jabbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Jabbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Jabbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

