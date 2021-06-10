Dr. Amine Bellil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amine Bellil, MD
Overview
Dr. Amine Bellil, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Bellil works at
Locations
Aspen Dental806 S Duff Ave, Ames, IA 50010 Directions (855) 395-0665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yes absolutely his an amazing doctor
About Dr. Amine Bellil, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1639466733
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
