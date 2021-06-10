Overview

Dr. Amine Bellil, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Bellil works at Aspen Dental in Ames, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.